Burnley makes its return to England's second-tier league when it visits Huddersfield to open the 2022-23 EFL Championship season on Friday. After winning the league's regular-season title in 2015-16, Burnley was promoted to the Premier League, where it spent the last six campaigns. But after going 7-14-17 in 2021-22, the Clarets were relegated back to the Championship. Huddersfield finished third in the league last season and reached the playoff final, where it lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Kickoff at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Burnley is the +155 favorite (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Burnley vs. Huddersfield odds, while Huddersfield is the +190 underdog. A regulation draw is priced at +215 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Burnley vs. Huddersfield spread: Burnley -0.5 (-195)

Burnley vs. Huddersfield over-under: 2.5 goals

Burnley vs. Huddersfield money line: Burnley +155, Huddersfield +190, Draw +215

BUR: The Clarets scored only 38 goals in 34 Premier League matches last season

HUD: The Terriers ended the 2021-22 regular season with a seven-game unbeaten streak

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets lost a plethora of players from last season's roster over the summer and another could be departing as top scorer Maxwel Cornet is being sought out by several Premier League clubs. Hence, the scoring onus will fall on returnees such as Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez, as well as newcomers like Samuel Bastien and Luke McNally. In addition to notching a team high-tying three assists, the 26-year-old Brownhill recorded two goals last season after 43 scoreless outings with the club over the previous two campaigns.

Rodriguez also netted a pair of tallies and added two assists over 29 contests in 2021-22. The 32-year-old forward is capable of much more as he scored 22 goals for West Bromwich in the Championship in 2018-19. Bastien registered 11 tallies with Standard Liege of the Belgian First Division A over four seasons before joining Burnley earlier this month while McNally, who signed with the Clarets in June, tallied four times for Oxford United of EFL One last campaign.

Why you should back Huddersfield

Burnley wasn't alone this summer as the Terriers also saw several key members depart. But they still have their leading scorer in Danny Ward, who recorded 14 goals in 40 matches last season. The 31-year-old forward, who also notched three assists in 2021-22, tallied just once in 19 contests the previous campaign.

Another dangerous weapon still in Huddersfield's lineup is Duane Holmes, who was fourth on the team last season with five goals. The 27-year-old American midfielder amassed the same amount over the previous two campaigns, which he split between the Terriers and Derby. Winger Sorba Thomas netted three tallies in 2021-22 and tied for third in the EFL Championship with 12 assists, including one in the playoffs.

