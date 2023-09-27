Canada clinched their spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics with a 2-1 win against Jamaica on Tuesday. The Canucks held a two-goal advantage into the Olympic play-in second leg, putting the Reggae Girzs in a difficult position to advance, and they closed out the series with a 4-1 aggregate. Drew Spence scored for Jamaica in the first half, but Cloe Lacasse and Jordyn Huitema secured the result for Canada. The series win means Canada are the fifth team to qualify for the 2024 Olympics and the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

Here's what to know about Canada as they march toward the 2024 Olympics:

Federation issues don't change focus

The federation and its senior national team were previously without a labor deal since the previous contract expired in 2021. When the 2023 FIFA World Cup was just months away, the team initiated a strike but ultimately played in protest during the February window at SheBelieves Cup. Ahead of the World Cup, captain Christine Sinclair expressed she was hopeful there would be a deal in place, but an interim deal with Canada Soccer was reached four days into their tournament.

"The base compensation offered by Canada Soccer and accepted by the women's national team on an interim basis for 2023 is not zero. It is significantly more than the players' base compensation paid in 2021. Canada Soccer also committed, as part of the 2023 interim agreement, to fill all available remaining FIFA windows for 2023 for the women's national team," the Canadian players said in a statement.

The 2023 interim agreement also gives the team separate compensation for the players who participated in the 2023 World Cup. The numerations are significantly more than the minimum FIFA requirement in a group stage exit due to a prior agreement in principle during 2022 between both the men's and women's national teams to pool and split their prize money. The agreement also had guarantees for equal pay relative to the men's team and contributions toward family and friends who traveled to the 2023 World Cup.

Despite the minor strides, the agreement is still temporary. There is still a period of trust being rebuilt between the two sides.

Putting World Cup disappointment behind

It's another block laid down for Canada as the program looks ahead to the Gold Cup and Olympics. The pair of wins are the first victories for the Canadians after their early World Cup group-stage elimination. They had one win during their tournament where they were expected to contend for the title after their Olympic gold medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.

They're now one of 12 teams in the upcoming Olympics alongside France (hosts), the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. The Canucks have also clinched a spot in the revamped Concacf W Gold Cup where they will join USA and invited CONMEBOL guests Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.

Canada's players getting it done under pressure

The Olympic gold medalists delivered the victory at home in front of a sold-out crowd of 29,212. The roster for the series was no "B" side despite the team dealing with a number of nagging injuries. Midfielder Quinn was pulled as last minute decision after warm-ups and Julia Grosso subbed into the match as a replacement.

Head coach Bev Priestman utilized several players across her selected roster, plugging different players into lineups with Syd Collins out wide, pushing players higher in a three-back and relying less on long-time veterans. They delivered a pair of bounce-back performances to help them close out a tumultuous year and will now look ahead to their October window.