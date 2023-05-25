The U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals with two matches airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network while the semifinals and final will also be carried by CBS Sports as six MLS teams and two USL teams look to stay alive before we reach that point.
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Birmingham Legion have knocked off MLS teams in the last two rounds and will get another chance as the Riverhounds face FC Cincinnati and the Legion take on Inter Miami, meaning we could have an all-USL semifinal.
Here is the bracket, what to know and more:
U.S. Open Cup bracket
Quarterfinal schedule
Tuesday, June 6
FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Wednesday, June 7
Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m. ET
Round of 16 results
Central
Chicago Fire 2, Austin 0
Houston Dynamo 4, Minnesota United FC 0
Northeast
New York Red Bulls 1, FC Cincinnati 1 (FCC won on penalties, 5-3)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1, Columbus Crew 0
West
Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado Rapids 0
LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 0
Southeast
Birmingham Legion FC 1, Charlotte FC 0
Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1
Upcoming dates
Quarterfinals: June 6-7
Semifinals: Aug. 23
Final: Sept. 27