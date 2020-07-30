Roberto Martinez, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards and host Kate Abdo will join CBS Sports to lead its pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League tournaments in August.

Along with the studio team, CBS Sports announced additional coverage for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Here is a look at some notable names bringing you coverage:

Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will provide analysis in studio and on-site from Lisbon, Portugal



Ruud Gullit to serve as the lead studio analyst for UEFA Europa League and serve as a contributor for UEFA Champions League.



Clive Tyldesley and Peter Drury will call play-by-play for 10 matches, including the Champions League and Europa League finals.



Additional announcers and reporters for CBS Sports' presentation of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will be announced at a later date.

Coverage will begin in August with the remaining round of 16 matches for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a straight knockout tournament from a neutral site. CBS Sports Network will air Manchester City vs. Real Madrid on Friday, Aug, 7, Barcelona vs. Napoli on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the Champions League final on Sunday, Aug. 23. You can stream every Champions League and Europa League match on CBS All Access. For a complete look at the Champions League schedule, click here.

CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access and CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming, including live whip-around coverage of matches during next season's knockout stage, prime-time replays throughout the season on CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access and more. CBS Sports Digital will stream select games and will feature highlights from each match across social channels and CBS Sports HQ.

To sign up for CBS All Access, visit the landing page and pick the plan you want and enjoy a free trial. Content from CBS All Access is available on Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, XBOX One, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV devices. You can catch the NFL, PGA, NWSL and more sports on All Access.