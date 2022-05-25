The biggest game in world soccer arrives this Saturday with the UEFA Champions League final. Two of the most storied teams in the history of the sport, Real Madrid and Liverpool, meet in Paris with the coveted trophy on the line. Neither club is a stranger to this stage of the competition, with Los Blancos having the most titles all time with 13, while the Reds could tied AC Milan for second most with seven if they win. Those in the United States can watch the final on CBS and Paramount+.
But what time does it start where you are? Be it in the United States, Europe, Asia or anywhere else, here is your guide to making sure you know when the game begins.
Start time by location
|City
|Kick off
Los Angeles, USA
12 p.m.
Mexico City, Mexico
2 p.m
Bogota, Colombia
2 p.m.
New York City, USA
3 p.m.
Santiago, Chile
3 p.m.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
4 p.m.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 p.m.
|Lagos, Nigeria
|8 p.m.
|Liverpool, England
|8 p.m.
|London, England
|8 p.m.
|Madrid, Spain
|9 p.m.
|Paris, France
|9 p.m.
|Cairo, Egypt
|9 p.m.
|Doha, Qatar
|10 p.m.
|New Delhi, India
|12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 29
|Beijing, China
|3 a.m. on Sunday, May 29
How To Watch
Date: Saturday, May 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+
Location: Stade de France in Paris, France
Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green
On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach, Jenny Chiu and Guillem Balagué
Rules expert: Christina Unkel
Odds: Liverpool +105; Draw +270; Real Madrid +240 (via Caesars Sportsbook)