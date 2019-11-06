Champions League scores: PSG, Bayern, Juventus clinch knockout spots; Man City gets unconventional in draw

Matchday 4 in the Champions League is over, and the round of 16 is starting to take shape. Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich have clinched their spots in the knockout stage after victories on Wednesday. The day also featured a defender playing goalkeeper, a crazy Tottenham goal and much more.

Here's a look at the scoreboard and everything to know and see from this week's UCL action:

Scores

Wednesday

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Bayern Munich 2, Olympiakos 0

Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

PSG 1, Club Brugge 0

Manchester City 1, Atalanta 1

Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

Tuesday

Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

Liverpool 2, Genk 1

Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Valencia 4, Lille 1

Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Three teams clinch spot in knockout stage

PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus all earned well-deserved victories to become the first teams to lock up spots in the knockout stage. All have positioned themselves well to clinch their group and potentially face a weaker opponent in the round of 16. PSG has Group A pretty much under wraps with a five-point lead over Real Madrid, while Bayern holds the same advantage over Tottenham in Group B. Juve has a three-point lead on Atletico Madrid and will be eager to win Group D to avoid the likes of PSG, Bayern, Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona in the next round. All three teams can all clinch their group on Matchday 5.

City hangs on for point with Walker in goal

If you were watching the Manchester City game, the craziest things your eyes saw weren't City's eye-popping uniforms. Pep Guardiola had to put right back Kyle Walker in at goalkeeper for the final portion of the match. Ederson left due to an injury and backup Claudio Bravo was shown a red card with just under 10 minutes remaining. Then Walker was called upon off City's bench.

Walker even had to face a dangerous free kick and actually saved it, while nearly creating a blunder. Take a look:

Now all eyes will be on Ederson's status moving forward because Manchester City has to go to Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2.

If Ederson can't play, Bravo would be eligible to start as his red card only suspends him within this competition.

Tottenham scores one of the weirdest goals you'll see

In Tottenham's crucial victory at Red Star, fans were treated to one of the weirdest goals of the season. Spurs' possession included two hits off the frame, a clearance off the line and more before Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the first half. Take a look:

Honestly, not sure what to say about this one 😅



Spurs takes the lead ➡️ https://t.co/0tOKvUG1U3 pic.twitter.com/8PrnqNg8jK — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

Rodrygo announces himself

Young Brazilian talent Rodrygo stole the show for Real Madrid in the dominant win over Galatasaray, scoring a hat trick in a crucial win for Real's chances to advance.

The 18-year-old looks to have cemented himself as the starter on the right wing moving forward with his finishing, energy and willingness to track back to defend. His first goal was masterfully done. Take a look:

18-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo scores his first-ever Champions League goal ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SOybi7Pdud — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 6, 2019

For our recap of that match, click here.

From Tuesday's action:

Chelsea and Ajax play thriller

In what was probably the craziest game of the season so far, Chelsea and Ajax played a 4-4 draw that featured two red cards, a blown three-goal lead and absolute madness. There were two goals in the first four minutes. Ajax then scored three straight to take a 4-1 lead, but the Blues battled back against nine men to earn a dramatic point. Click here to see what went down in this one.

As a courtesy, you should see this own goal from Chelsea's goalkeeper that saw the ball rock off the post ... and then his face.

You hate to see it 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xd7DdKg9Un — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 5, 2019

Barca uninspiring in scoreless draw

Barcelona followed up its ugly 3-1 loss at Levante over the weekend in La Liga with a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague. It was a result that had the away fans celebrating as if they had just won the competition. Barca created its chances, but the ball just didn't want to go in as it turned out to be a frustrating evening. The Spanish club is still in a good position to advance though, topping Group F with eight points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Inter Milan is four points back in third place.

Liverpool moves into first place

The Reds weren't at their best, but a 2-1 win over Genk, combined with Napoli's draw, has them in first place with nine points. Jurgen Klopp's team has won three in a row in the competition, and it was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who scored the winning goal with this delightful effort in the second half.

Liverpool leads thanks to another beautiful finish from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 🔴



➡️ https://t.co/7bzRLXHnNE pic.twitter.com/4JHRDcgNMD — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 5, 2019

Dortmund storms back for magical victory

Borussia Dortmund avoided disaster and may have done what it needed to book a ticket in the next round by beating Inter Milan, 3-2, after trailing by two goals. The Italian side led 2-0 at the half with goals from Lautaro Martinez and Matias Vecino, but three goals in 26 minutes in the second half saw Dortmund come all the way back. Achraf Hakimi scored two of them, including this winner 77 minutes in:

Dortmund comes all the way back 💥



Dortmund 3-2 Inter ➡️ https://t.co/vb70YWxKgA pic.twitter.com/FoOsEx5IdY — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 5, 2019

A loss would have seen Dortmund trail by three points with two games to go and probably force them to get a result at Barcelona to stay alive. Instead, the German side turned the table and put Inter Milan in a tricky situation.

Kondogbia scores outrageous goal

There were plenty of wild goals on Tuesday, but none beat this effort from Geoffrey Kondogbia for Valencia in a 4-1 win over Lille. The defensive midfielder fired home from way beyond the box. Have a look:

Valencia from WAY OUT 💥 pic.twitter.com/YUGeLmoW7Q — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 5, 2019