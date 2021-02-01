Tragedy struck the Chapecoense soccer team in 2016 when 19 of the team's players were killed on board LaMia Flight 2933. The team was traveling to Medellín, Colombia to compete in the 2016 Copa Sudamericana Finals. On Friday, Chapecoense won Brazi's second division title and one of the crash survivors from five years ago, defender Alan Ruschel, lifted the trophy.

The Brazilian team was actually relegated in 2019 following the crash that saw 71 of the 77 passengers lose their lives. There were only three players that survived the crash.

Chapecoense scored the decisive goal in the final minutes thanks to a penalty kick. In addition, Anselmo Ramon scored an insurance goal in extra time, which gave Chapecoense a division title for the first time since the fateful crash.

"I don't know whether I will stay or not, but I will take this group with me forever, like I take the group of 2016," Ruschel said following the match. "People have to respect me, behind the soccer player there is a human being."

One of four crew members survived that crash, along with three players and two additional passengers. The plane had ran out of fuel near Medellin, which was caused by an inappropriate flight plan by LaMia and pilot error.

The team was headed to compete in its first-ever South American tournament final in Colombia when the plane went down. The club was awarded the Copa Sudamericana title given the tragedy.