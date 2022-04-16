Chelsea will try to continue its dominance of Crystal Palace on Sunday when the teams face off at Wembley Stadium in a 2021-22 English FA Cup semifinal. Chelsea has won nine straight against the Eagles and is eager to battle for a piece of silverware this season. The Blues won the Champions League last year but were knocked out of that competition by Real Madrid on Tuesday. They also lost in the League Cup final to Liverpool, and they trail in the Premier League title race by 12 points. Palace has been on an impressive run, going 5-2-1 in its last eight games, scoring 17 goals in the process. The winner will face one of the top two teams in the Premier League table in the May 14 final. Liverpool and Manchester City will meet in the other FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-180)

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace money line: Chelsea -165, Palace +470, Draw +295

CHL: It has scored 26 goals in its last 10 matches

CP: It has conceded six goals in its last 10 games



Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have looked confident and dangerous in their last two matches, despite the loss to Real Madrid. They dominated most of the match at the Bernebeu and were up 3-0 but couldn't seal the epic comeback, losing in extra time. They embarrassed Southampton in a 6-0 victory last Saturday and have had little trouble with Palace in recent years. Chelsea has outscored the Eagles 12-1 in the last four meetings. Midfielder Mason Mount has three goals and two assists in the past two games, and he has scored 11 and set up 14 in all competitions this season.

Kai Havertz (12 goals) and Timo Werner (10) are capable of causing trouble for defenses and combined for three goals against Southampton last weekend. USMNT star Christian Pulisic (six goals) has been strong off the bench and could see significant time. N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, each with five assists, will support Mount in midfield and help drive the attack. The Chelsea back line featuring the ageless Thiago Silva and relentless Antonio Rudiger provides an intimidating screen for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has 19 clean sheets in 38 starts.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is well-versed on this competition, having won it four times as a player with Arsenal, and he will have his team ready. The squad has been organized and unpredictable under his guidance, and it has some pace that could cause trouble for a Chelsea team that is likely to be fatigued. Palace is tied for the most draws in the Premier League with 13, so it always keeps the game close. One of those was a 0-0 stalemate with league leader Man City a month ago. Then it beat fifth-place Arsenal 3-0 in its next Premier League game.

In between, it eviscerated Everton 4-0 in its FA Cup quarterfinal, with Wilfried Zaha and Jean Phillipe-Mateta among those getting on the score sheet. They are the core of the attack, with Zaha scoring 12 goals in all competitions and Mateta adding six. Jordan Ayew (two goals) also has the pace to make a difference. The Palace defense has been solid, allowing 40 goals in 31 league games and conceding the fifth-fewest shots (372). The Eagles will be eager to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Leicester City last Sunday that snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.

