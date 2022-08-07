Two NWSL clubs in need of getting into the win column face off on Sunday evening as Mallory Pugh and the Chicago Red Stars host Gotham FC on Paramount+. The home team sits in fifth place in the league table through 13 games, but looks to turn things around after dropping two straight matches including last weekend's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Alex Morgan and the league-leading San Diego Wave. The visiting Gotham club is in worse shape, winning just one of their last five matches and entering Sunday's showdown on the heels of a very disappointing 4-2 loss to the Houston Dash last Sunday. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois is set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday

NWSL picks for Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 113-82 in his last 195 soccer picks, returning over $3,100 for $100 bettors.

For Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC, Sutton is picking the Red Stars to win by a score of 3-1. Despite dropping their last two matches, the expert expects the home team to enter Sunday's match with plenty of confidence since they defeated Gotham 3-0 back on July 2.

Sutton sees Sunday's match as an opportunity for Pugh to find the back of the net. The 24-year-old forward hasn't scored a goal since mid-June although she is still ranked third in the league with six goals on the season. Gotham has conceded the second-most goals in the league (22) which opens up the door for Pugh to bust her scoreless streak. Stream the match now here.

