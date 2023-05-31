The NWSL Challenge Cup 2023 continues as the Chicago Red Stars host Racing Louisville on Wednesday on Paramount+. Racing defeated the Red Stars 3-0 when these two teams faced off in league play on May 12 and had won three matches in a row before falling 2-1 to the North Carolina Courage in their last outing. The Red Stars snapped a four-game skid with a 1-0 win against the Orlando Pride last Saturday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NWSL match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville date: Wednesday, May 31

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville time: 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

NWSL picks for Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville, Sutton is picking the match to end in a 1-1 draw. The expert notes that Chicago has been clean-sheeted in three of their last five matches across all competition, byt they have scored at least once in each of their home games this season.

Meanwhile, Racing Louisville have just one win on the road in their current campaign, a 2-0 victory against the KC Current. They have also tied in a lot of matches this season, so the chances of a low-scoring tie are high here.

"Racing Louisville has four draws in NWSL play this season, tied for the most in the league, and they'll be happy with a point on the road against the Red Stars," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the NWSL Challenge Cup 2023. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".