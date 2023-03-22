The group stage of the Concacaf Nations League will be completed during the March international window. With participation in the 2024 Copa America up for grabs as well as seeding being determined for World Cup qualification, this edition of the Nations League has a more competitive feel than the past ones as even teams in League C can dream of making an expanded field for the World Cup.

For the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while they have only played two matches so far, none of them are leading their groups so they'll have work to do in the upcoming matches. Check out the current standings and schedule for Nations League below:

Concacaf Nations League standings: League A

Group A Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Jamaica 3 1 2 0 5 +2 2 Mexico 2 1 1 0 5 +3 3 Suriname 3 0 1 2 1 -5

Group B Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Panama 3 2 1 0 7 +7 2 Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 3 0 3 Martinique 3 0 1 2 1

1

Group C Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Honduras 3 2 0 1 6 +1 2 Canada 2 1 0 1 3 +3 3 Curacao 3 1 0 2 3 -4

Group D Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 El Salvador 3 2 0 1 6 +2 2 United States 2 1 1 0 4 +5 3 Grenada 3 0 1 2 1

-4

Concacaf Nations League standings: League B

Group A Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Cuba 4 3 0 1 9 +6 2 Guadeloupe 4 3 0 1 9 +2 3 Antigua and Barbuda 4

2 0 2 6 -2 4 Barbados 4 0 0 4 0 -6

Group B Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Hati 4 3 1 0 10 +11 2 Guyana 4 2 0 2 6 -8 3 Bermuda 4 1 1 2 4 +1 4 Montserrat 4 1 0 3 3 -4

Group C Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Nicaragua 4 3 1 0 10 +7 2 Trinidad and Tobago 4 3 0 1 9 +5 3 Bahamas 4 1 0 3 3 +1 4 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 4

0 1 3 1 -6

Group D Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 French Guiana 4 3 1 0 10 +4 2 Guatemala 4 2 1 1 7 +5 3 Dominican Republic 4 1 1 2 4 -1 4 Belize 4 0 1 3 1 -5

Concacaf Nations League standings: League C

Group A Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Bonaire 4 3 1 0 10 +7 2 Sint Maarten 4 1 2 1 5 +11 3 U.S. Virgin Islands 4 1 1 2 4 -3 4 Turks and Caicos 4 1

0 3 3 -8

Group B Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Aruba 3 1 1 1 4 +2 2 Saint Kitts and Nevis 2

1 1 0 4 +1 3 Saint Martin 3 0 2 1 2 -3

Group C Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Saint Lucia 2 2 0 0 6 +3 2 Dominica 3 0 2 1 2 -1 3 Anguilla 3 0 2 1 2 -2

Group D Teams MP W D L Pts GD 1 Puerto Rico 2 2 0 0 6 +9 2 Cayman Islands 3 0 2 1 2 -3 3 British Virgin Islands

3 0 2 1 2 -6

Concacaf Nations League schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, Mar. 23

Saint Martin vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

British Virgin Islands vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

French Guiana vs. Dominican Republic, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barbados vs. Cuba, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guadeloupe vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Suriname vs. Mexico, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Mar. 24

Anguilla vs. St. Lucia, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Grenada vs. United States, 8 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV try for free)

Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Beliz vs. Guatemala, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Mar. 25

Bermuda vs. Guyana, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Turks and Caicos vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sint Maarten vs. Bonaire, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Montserrat vs. Hati, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)

Martinique vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Curacao vs. Canada, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 26

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Barbados, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Cuba vs. Guadalupe, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Puerto Rico vs. Cayman Islands, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Mexico vs. Jamacia, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 27

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Bahamas, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Dominican Republic vs. Belize, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Aruba, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

St. Lucia vs. Dominica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

United States vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV)

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Nicaragua, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guatemala vs. French Guiana, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Mar. 28

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Sint Maarten, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Haiti vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Guyana vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bonaire vs. Turks and Caicos, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 10 p.m.(Paramount+)