usmnt-8.jpg
Getty Images

The group stage of the Concacaf Nations League will be completed during the March international window. With participation in the 2024 Copa America up for grabs as well as seeding being determined for World Cup qualification, this edition of the Nations League has a more competitive feel than the past ones as even teams in League C can dream of making an expanded field for the World Cup.

For the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while they have only played two matches so far, none of them are leading their groups so they'll have work to do in the upcoming matches. Check out the current standings and schedule for Nations League below:

How to watch Concacaf Nations League: League A

Thursday, Mar. 23
Suriname vs. Mexico, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Mar. 24
Grenada vs. United States, 8 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV)

Saturday, Mar. 25
Curacao vs. Canada, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 26
Mexico vs. Jamacia, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 27
United States vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV)  

Tuesday, Mar. 28
Canada vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Concacaf Nations League standings: League A

Group ATeamsMPWDLPtsGD

1

Jamaica

3

1

2

0

5

+2

2

Mexico

2

1

1

0

5

+3

3

Suriname

3

0

1

2

1

-5

Group BTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Panama32107+7
2Costa Rica210130
3Martinique30121
1
Group CTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Honduras32016+1
2Canada21013+3
3Curacao31023-4
Group DTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1El Salvador32016+2
2United States21104+5
3Grenada30121
-4

Concacaf Nations League standings: League B

Group ATeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Cuba43019+6
2Guadeloupe43019+2
3Antigua and Barbuda4
2026-2
4Barbados40040-6
Group BTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Hati431010+11
2Guyana42026-8
3Bermuda41124+1
4Montserrat41033-4
Group CTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Nicaragua431010+7
2Trinidad and Tobago43019+5
3Bahamas41033+1
4Saint Vincent and the Grenadines4
0131-6
Group DTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1French Guiana431010+4
2Guatemala42117+5
3Dominican Republic41124-1
4Belize40131-5

Concacaf Nations League standings: League C

Group ATeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Bonaire431010+7
2Sint Maarten41215+11
3U.S. Virgin Islands41124-3
4Turks and Caicos41
033-8
Group BTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Aruba31114+2
2Saint Kitts and Nevis2
1104+1
3Saint Martin30212-3
Group CTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Saint Lucia22006+3
2Dominica30212-1
3Anguilla30212-2
Group DTeamsMPWDLPtsGD
1Puerto Rico22006+9
2Cayman Islands30212-3
3British Virgin Islands
30212-6

Concacaf Nations League schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, Mar. 23
Saint Martin vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
British Virgin Islands vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
French Guiana vs. Dominican Republic, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Barbados vs. Cuba, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Guadeloupe vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Suriname vs. Mexico, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Friday, Mar. 24
Anguilla vs. St. Lucia, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Grenada vs. United States, 8 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV try for free)
Nicaragua vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Beliz vs. Guatemala, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Mar. 25
Bermuda vs. Guyana, 2 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Turks and Caicos vs. U.S. Virgin Islands, 3:30 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Sint Maarten vs. Bonaire, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Montserrat vs. Hati, 5 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Martinique vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Curacao vs. Canada, 9 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 26
Antigua and Barbuda vs. Barbados, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Cuba vs. Guadalupe, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Puerto Rico vs. Cayman Islands, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Mexico vs. Jamacia, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 27
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Bahamas, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Dominican Republic vs.  Belize, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)  
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Aruba, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)  
St. Lucia vs. Dominica, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)  
United States vs. El Salvador, 7:30 p.m. (TNT and fuboTV)
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Nicaragua, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Guatemala vs. French Guiana, 10 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tuesday, Mar. 28
U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Sint Maarten, 4 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Haiti vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Guyana vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Bonaire vs. Turks and Caicos, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Canada vs. Honduras, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)  
Costa Rica vs. Panama, 10 p.m.(Paramount+)