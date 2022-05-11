The road to Rome is here as the march to Coppa Italia glory ends on Wednesday when Juventus and Inter Milan meet for the cup title. Unlike previous years, the format for the 75th installment has changed as the participants were trimmed down from 78 to 44 and only representing the first three divisions. Juventus are looking to defend the crown after losing Cristiano Ronaldo, but they face a stiff test from last year's Serie A champ, Inter Milan. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ is your go-to home for all things Italian football. Be sure to click here to stream every game.

Coppa Italia bracket



Serie A

Final



Wednesday, May 11 (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m, ET (Paramount+)

Completed rounds

Preliminary round

Saturday, Aug. 7

Como 2, Catanzaro 2 (a.e.t.) (Catanzaro advance on penalties, 4-3)

Sunday, Aug. 8

Ternana 1, Avellino 1 (a.e.t.) (Ternana advance on penalties, 4-3)

Perugia 1, Südtirol 0

Padova 0, Alessandria 2 (a.e.t.)

First round

Friday, Aug. 13

Pordenone 1, Spezia 3

Genoa 3, Perugia 2

Udinese 3, Ascoli 1

Fiorentina 4, Cosenza 0

Saturday, Aug. 14

Benevento 2, SPAL 1 (a.e.t.)

Cittadella 2, Monza 1

Hellas Verona 3, Catanzaro 0

Cagliari 3, Pisa 1

Sunday, Aug. 15

Empoli 4, Vicenza 2

Parma 1, Lecce 3

Venezia 1, Frosinone 1 (a.e.t. -- Venezia win 8-7 in penalties)

Torino 0, Cremonese 0 (a.e.t. -- Torino win 4-1 in penalties)

Monday, Aug. 16

Crotone 2, Brescia 2 (a.e.t. -- Crotone win 4-2 in penalties)

Bologna 4, Ternana 5

Salernitana 2, Reggina 0

Sampdoria 3, Alessandria 2

Second round

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Sampdoria 2, Torino 1

Cagliari 3, Cittadella 1

Fiorentina 2, Benevento 1

Venezia 3, Ternana 1

Genoa 1, Salernitana 0

Udinese 4, Crotone 0

Spezia 0, Lecce 2

Hellas Verona 3, Empoli 4

Round of 16

Juventus 4, Sampdoria 1

Sassuolo 1, Cagliari

Napoli 2, Fiorentina 5

Atalanta 2, Venezia 0

AC Milan 3, Genoa 1 (a.e.t.)

Lazio 1, Udinese 0 (a.e.t.)

Inter Milan 3, Empoli 2 (a.e.t.)

Roma 3, Lecce 1

Quarterfinals

Roma 0, Inter Milan 2

AC Milan 4, Lazio 0

Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Fiorentina 3, Atalanta 2

Semifinals



Tuesday, March 1

First leg: AC Milan 0, Inter Milan 0

Wednesday, March 2

First leg: Fiorentina 0, Juventus 1

Tuesday, April 19

Second leg: Inter Milan 3, AC Milan 0

Wednesday, April 20

Second leg: Juventus 2, Fiorentina 0