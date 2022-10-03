Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League Group D. Both sides have three points from a possible six with the visitors looking to recover from their 2-0 loss to Sporting CP while the hosts won 1-0 in Marseille last time out. With the French outfit hosting the Portuguese side earlier than this encounter, Frankfurt and Spurs will take to the pitch knowing how the group looks when it is full-time at Stade Velodrome.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt, Germany

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Frankfurt +250; Draw +250; Spurs +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Frankfurt: In the European places in the German Bundesliga and fighting for second place in the UCL group is a decent position for Oliver Glasner's men to find themselves in. There will be no Mario Gotze, though, with the Germany international injured. Eintracht are in a three-match winning run and have lost just two of their last nine games, but one of those was against group leaders Sporting.

Spurs: Third in the Premier League, things are going well for Antonio Conte's men so far. The loss to Sporting was not ideal, but there is still time to turn that form around. That said, after the loss to Arsenal this past weekend, it is two losses from their last three. Their first two losses of the campaign, Spurs were on a run of seven matches unbeaten at the start of this term.

Prediction

Spurs should have too much for Frankfurt. The hosts can make life difficult for anybody, but Tottenham's quality should tell with North London derby defeat requiring an immediate reaction. Pick: Tottenham 2, Eintracht 1.