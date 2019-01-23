Emiliano Sala missing plane search now a 'recovery operation,' says Channel Islands Air Search

Argentine professional soccer player Emiliano Sala, who recently signed a deal with Cardiff City from Nantes for a club-record fee, went missing on Monday after a small passenger plane he was on disappeared over the English Channel. The 28-year-old, who was in France bidding farewell to his former Nantes teammates, was one of two people aboard the aircraft. French and British authorities are conducting a massive search for the Piper Malibu aircraft that lost radar contact off the coast of the island of Guernsey near the stormy Channel overnight. According to the BBC, Guernsey Police said there was "no trace" of the Cardiff-bound flight, before saying on Tuesday they found debris that they could not confirm was from the aircraft. Here's what's to know and the latest update:

Who is Sala?

He's a striker who had just become Cardiff City's record signing. He scored 48 goals in 130 matches for Nantes and was signed by the Welsh club to help them produce in attack and escape relegation. Here he is tweeting his goodbyes to his teammates in France before his scheduled trip to Wales to join Cardiff.

When did the plane go missing?

The aircraft went missing over Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands over the English Channel, according to the French Civil Aviation Authority. As BBC reports, the plane left Nantes, France at 7:15 p.m. local time and was flying at 5,000 feet when it contracted air traffic control requesting descent. The plane then lost contact while at 2,300 feet and disappeared off the radar.

What's the status of the search?

According to Air Search spokeswoman Alison Robins, the efforts to locate the missing aircraft has become a recovery operation. Here's more from Robins, via CNN:

"We still have crews out searching, and once they return later today (Wednesday) they will file a report, at which point we hope to issue a full statement. At this stage, this has become a recovery operation."

Here's the latest from Guernsey Police after resuming its search Wednesday morning:

23rd January

7.30am update.

We have resumed searching. Two planes are taking off & will search a targeted area we believe has the highest likelihood of finding anything, based on review of the tides and weather since it went missing. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

Coastal areas around Alderney and off-lying rocks and islands will also be searched from the air.



Updates will be provided once information is available — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

9.30am



We are searching based on four possibilities:



1. They have landed elsewhere but not made contact.

2. They landed on water, have been picked up by a passing ship but not made contact

3. They landed on water and made it into the life raft we know was on board — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

4. The aircraft broke up on contact with the water, leaving them in the sea.



Our search area is prioritised on the life raft option.



More updates as information becomes available — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

11.30am update



There are currently three planes and one helicopter in the air.



We are also reviewing satellite imagery and mobile phone data to see if they can be of any assistance in the search.



So far today nothing spotted can be attributed to the missing plane. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

1.30pm update.



280sq. miles of our targeted search pattern using multiple aircraft from the Channel Islands, France and U.K. has been completed over the last five hours.



There is as yet no trace today of the missing aircraft. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

The search is ongoing and a decision whether to continue will be taken later today.



Further information will be released as we have it. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 23, 2019

Cardiff responds



Ken Choo, the club's executive director and CEO released the following statement on Tuesday:

"We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team. Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation. We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire Club with Emiliano and the pilot. All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time. We continue to pray for positive news."

Nantes fans holds vigil

Nantes supporters gathered for a vigil at the Royal Palace at the heart of the French city to lay down yellow tulips in front of a fountain for Sala.

What's next?

The search continues. It's a horrible situation for all those involved, and it comes just months after a helicopter crash killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. It's hard to imagine what Sala could have experienced and what his family is going through back in Argentina at this time. It goes without saying, the more time that goes by the more unlikely it feels like there will be a positive resolution.