European soccer powers square off on Saturday in the United Kingdom. England takes on Italy in a UEFA Nations League match of great intrigue. Italy toppled England in the 2020 European Championship final. The Three Lions aim for revenge as a result, with Italy seemingly entering a new era of its squad.

Kickoff from Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists England as the -112 favorite (risk $112 to win $100) in its latest England vs. Italy odds. Italy is a +325 underdog, a 90-minute draw is priced at +240, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any England vs. Italy picks or UEFA Nations League predictions, be sure to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at England vs. Italy, and just locked in his coveted soccer picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Italy vs. England:

England vs. Italy money line: England -112, Draw +240, Italy +325

England vs. Italy spread: England -0.5

England vs. Italy over-under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back England

England has a number of advantages in this match. The Three Lions are enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak on English soil, and finished comfortably atop their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup. England posted eight wins, two draws, and no losses in 10 qualifying matches, and while they have not won either of the last two matches, England has not faced a three-match winless streak since 2018.

England has one of the best players in the world in Harry Kane, who scored the equalizer in a recent draw against Germany. He is only the second English player to score 50 goals, and Kane is only three goals from tying Wayne Rooney on the all-time goal-scoring list for England. Italy is also not in top form by any stretch, with only four wins in the last 12 matches across all competitions. Italy missed the World Cup after a dire loss to North Macedonia, and the Italians are clearly in transition with several key players unavailable and only three players from the starting 11 in the 2020 Euros on the roster for this tilt.

Why you should back Italy

Italy defeated England in the Euro final, and the Italians lead the all-time series with 12 wins, eight losses, and eight draws. Italy has only one loss in the last nine meetings against England, and sits atop the group right now in the UEFA Nations League. With a win over Hungary and a high-level draw against Germany, Italy's youth movement is showing upside, and Lorenzo Pellegrini is an exciting player. He has scored in his last two matches for Italy, and he has four goals in Nations League action.

England just suffered its first loss to Hungary in more than six decades, and England was fortunate to emerge with a draw against Germany. England has only one win in its last five matches in the Nations League, with three shutouts in that span. England also has injury uncertainty with standout Kalvin Phillips, who was forced off the pitch with a leg issue against Germany.

How to make England vs. Italy picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the England vs. Italy matchup. He is leaning over on the goal total, and he has locked on three best bets, including one that pays more than 2-1. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins England vs. Italy in Saturday's matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the England vs. Italy match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.