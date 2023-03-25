It's a rematch from a Euro 2020 quarterfinal on Sunday when England host Ukraine in a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying match at London's Wembley Stadium. England beat the Ukrainians 4-0 in Rome in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 and went on to reach the final. The Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties after they played to a 1-1 stalemate in the 2020 title game at Wembley. The Brits just avenged that loss on Thursday, with a 2-1 victory in their 2024 Euro Qualifying opener against the Azzurri in Naples. This will be Ukraine's first match of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign, and they haven't played a match since September.

England vs. Ukraine spread: England -1.5 (-130)

England vs. Ukraine over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Ukraine money line: England -430, Ukraine +1200, Draw +430

England: They have an 18-13 advantage in goals in their past 10 matches.

Ukraine: They are plus-7 in goal differential (14-7) in their past 10 matches.

Why You Should Back England

The Three Lions are the fifth-ranked team in the world and are clearly more talented overall than 26th-ranked Ukraine. Stars from the English Premier League dominate the roster, led by Harry Kane. He passed Wayne Rooney as the nation's all-time leading scorer with his 54th goal Thursday. He scored what ended up as the winner on a penalty after Declan Rice forged a lead early in the first half. It was the Three Lions' first victory in Italy since 1961 and put them at the top of the group. That should give them a jolt of confidence early in this qualifying campaign.

EPL stars like Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson, plus Borussia Dortmund phenom Jude Bellingham, are difference-makers. Kane scored twice, and Henderson and Harry Maguire also got on the board in the 4-0 victory in 2020. That pushed England's all-time mark against Ukraine to 5-2-1. Maguire leads an equally loaded defense alongside John Stones, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is third in the EPL in saves. The veteran faces a ton of shots with struggling Everton but has a 79.6 career save percentage for the national team.

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians garner plenty of support no matter where they play, but their inability to play home matches puts them in a tough spot. They also face a tough group with the Three Lions and Azzurri but have the talent to compete. They went unbeaten (6-2-0) in their eight 2020 Euro qualifying matches. Ukraine went 3-2-1 with a 10-4 goal advantage to finish second in their UEFA Nations League B group behind Scotland last fall. England were 0-3-3, scoring four goals and conceding 10, to finish last in their group, though they were in the tougher League A.

Midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko has 45 goals in 112 appearances, needing just three more to tie Andriy Shevchenko's national record of 48. Roman Yaremchuk has 13 goals in 45 matches, and Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is the catalyst for the attack. New Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk and Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko are among the young additions looking to make a mark. Andriy Lunin, 24, has three clean sheets in six appearances with Real Madrid and is the heir apparent to superstar goalie Thibaut Courtois with the Spanish giants.

