Borussia Dortmund announced that star Erling Haaland has a hamstring tear which will see him miss Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Lazio. CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the Norwegian striker picked up in the injury on Tuesday and will also miss the rest of the Champions League group stage, with a return expected in January.

Haaland is the top scorer of this season's Champions League with six goals and just had four goals in one game for Dortmund in Bundesliga play.

The blow is a big one for the German side as they lose their best player for two crucial UCL games where their fate in the competition will be decided. Haaland has scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga already this season.