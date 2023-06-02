There will be a new UEFA women's Champions League winner on Saturday when FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg square off at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands for a shot at the title. Both clubs are winners of their respective domestic leagues and fans of both teams will travel and are expected to set an attendance record of over 34,000 fans. Fans can watch the final on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the upcoming match:

Date: Saturday, June 3 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 3 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands

Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Wolfsburg: The German side is on the hunt for their first UWCL title since 2014. It's been a long-elusive chase for a third title, as they're now in their fourth finals appearance since their last Champions League win. Even with their Champions League record and experienced players in Alexandra Popp and Dominique Janssen, Wolfsburg are considered underdogs for the final. Manager Tommy Stroot knows the opposition won't make it easy to establish the tempo.

"It's important for us to get a foothold in the game," said Stroot. "We know what to expect from Barcelona, how we want to approach the game, and we've prepared a number of scenarios, and above all, we want to win the game. We're playing in the final and we want to lift the trophy. That's our mission.

"[I expect] typical Barcelona. Lots of possession and tempo with the ball. Good transitional play, good defense with a lot of aggression. But we know what to expect and we've spent the last week preparing for the game. We know the quality we want to showcase on the pitch, and we also know where Barcelona are vulnerable."

Barcelona: They eliminated Chelsea in the UWCL semifinals, but it wasn't an easy task as they advanced 2-1 on goal aggregate. The defensive test was a positive challenge that showed off the squad's ability to unlock even the stingiest of organized shapes. Head coach Jonatan Giráldez has Alexia Putellas back and both Caroline Graham Hansen and Aitana Bonmati are in sharp form.

"We are in very good shape. Everyone is available, which is a big positive," Giraldez said. "Looking at the last few weeks we have had lots of time to prepare for this final and experience gives us a boost, it gives us more strategies ahead of the final. I am feeling optimistic."

The squad is back in the final for the fourth time and on the hunt for a second Champions League title. The Catalans won the Liga F title but had their unbeaten streak snapped by Sevilla and ended their season on a rare loss to Madrid CFF. Their overall form and roster are still considered heavy favorites in the final.

Wolfsburg will force Barcelona to get physical, but they'll be up to the challenge. In the end, the favorites prevail. Pick: Barcelona 2, Wolfsburg 1