The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set and the eight remaining teams all have a trophy ceremony within sight as the world's largest international soccer tournament winds down. The action will begin on Friday with Brazil vs. Croatia in a 10 a.m. ET kickoff and then Argentina vs. Netherlands will follow at 2 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Morocco vs. Portugal will kick things off at 10 a.m. ET and then England vs. France will conclude the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals with a 2 p.m. ET kick-off.

Argentina is a two-time World Cup champion and this is likely to be captain Lionel Messi's last chance to win soccer's biggest prize but they'll have to avoid looking ahead to a potential semifinal match against arch-rivals Brazil. Argentina is the +119 favorite (bet $100 to win $119) on the 90-minute money line, while Netherlands are a +250 underdog and a regulation draw is +215 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The SportsLine soccer simulation model evaluates a team's offensive and defensive capabilities based on the game situation. Then, it assigns a grade using an expected payout-to-probability ratio. The model was accurate on 56% of all picks during the Champions League group stage and returned more than $1,000 to $100 bettors on its A+ picks. It also entered the World Cup knockout stage on a 25-11-4 run on spread picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One team that you should back confidently, according to the model: Brazil to win as -295 favorite on the 90-minute money line against Croatia in a 10 a.m. ET kickoff on Friday. The Brazilians were the top-ranked team in world football entering the FIFA World Cup 2022 and they've done little to dissuade that opinion, knocking off Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage to win Group G before defeating South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16.

Brazil has a roster full of world-class athletes who play their club football with some of the best teams in the world. The five-time World Cup champions have looked like a team of destiny as they look to end a 20-year World Cup drought. And wrapping up the group stage early with a pair of wins allowed them to rest key starters against Cameroon, which helped them look fresh against South Korea.

Tottenham striker Richarlison is in the running for the Golden Boot with three goals in three matches already and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. has been brilliant in space, scoring a goal and assisting on two more. Meanwhile, Croatia is coming off a hard-fought win in penalties over Japan and is likely to have tired legs against a younger squad with significantly more pace.

2022 World Cup quarterfinals schedule, games

Friday, 12/9

Brazil vs. Croatia (10 a.m. ET)

Argentina vs. Netherlands (2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, 12/10

Morocco vs. Portugal (10 a.m. ET)

France vs. England (2 p.m. ET)