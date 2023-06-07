West Ham United and ACF Fiorentina will face off in the final match of the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League tournament on Wednesday on Paramount+. West Ham's only chance at qualifying for European tournament play next season is to win on Wednesday after they finished 14th in the Premier League this year. They will face a tough Fiorentina side who finished eighth in Italian Serie A and are undefeated in five of their last six matches across all competition. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Eden Arena in Prague is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Fiorentina vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook list West Ham as the +170 (bet $100 to win $170) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Fiorentina as the +175 underdog. A draw is priced at +205 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch West Ham vs. Fiorentina

Fiorentina vs. West Ham date: Wednesday, June 7

Fiorentina vs. West Ham time: 3 p.m. ET

Fiorentina vs. West Ham live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for West Ham vs. Fiorentina

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 77-81-3 with his soccer picks, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Fiorentina vs. West Ham, Green is picking both teams to score for a -110 payout. The expert notes that both sides have strong starting XIs, although he does give West Ham's bench the edge. He also notes that both teams have been scoring with regularity. West Ham have scored in all 14 Europa Conference League games so far this season, while BTTS-yes has hit in Fiorentina's last five Europa Conference League games.

Green does add that neither teams has faced top-tier competition in the UEFA Conference League 2023 up until this point. Fiorentina faced Sivasspor, Lech Poznań and Basel on their way to the final round, while West Ham faced AEK Larnaca, Gent, and AZ Alkmaar. But even with the competition being fierce, Green sees both teams finding the back of the net on Wednesday. Stream the game here.

