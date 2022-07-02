Fluminense FC looks to stay in fine form in Brazilian Serie A play as they host an injury-plague SC Corinthians club on Saturday on Paramount+. The home team has won three straight matches across all competition, including a 2-1 win over Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 and a 1-0 road victory over Botafogo in league play last Sunday. The incoming Corinthians squad still sits at No. 2 on the Brazilian Serie A table, but is coming off back-to-back scoreless matches and has a quick turnaround before playing Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Libertadores Round of 16. Both teams are looking to gain ground in league play before their next tournament matches. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Fluminense vs. Corinthians odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fluminense as the -109 favorite (risk $109 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Corinthians is listed as the +320 underdog, while a draw is priced at +195. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Fluminense vs. Corinthians

Fluminense vs. Corinthians date: Saturday, July 2

Fluminense vs. Corinthians time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Fluminense vs. Corinthians live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Fluminense vs. Corinthians

For Fluminense vs. Corinthians, Eimer is picking both teams to score at a +125 payout. The expert acknowledges this is a tough matchup with the second-place Corinthians coming into the match as the underdog, but it also sets both teams up to find the back of the net.

Vitor Periera's side is still one of the top teams in the league, gathering 26 points over 14 matches so far this season. While they still contain plenty of firepower, absences on their back end make them vulnerable. Willian and Fagner are expected to be out on Saturday with respective shoulder and thigh injuries, while Maycon, Gil, Gustavo Silva and Renato Augusto are all also expected to be sidelined. This should open up the door more for Fluminense to find the back of the net, as the home team has scored 10 goals in its last six matches across all competition. Stream the match now here.

