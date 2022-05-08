The last time AC Milan saw Hellas Verona, the Rossoneri were off to a seven-match unbeaten streak to start their Italian Serie A campaign and managed a 3-2 win against the Yellow and Blues. AC Milan needed three second-half scores to overcome a two-goal halftime deficit to win. The Rossoneri now bring a 13-match unbeaten streak into their next meeting on Sunday, when Verona looks for revenge one last time before the end of the season. stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists AC Milan as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Verona is the +370 underdog in the latest Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan odds and a draw is priced at +285. The over-under is 2.5 goals and Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Verona vs. AC Milan

Verona vs. AC Milan date: Sunday, May 8

Verona vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Verona vs. AC Milan streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Verona

For Verona vs. AC Milan, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -135 payout.

For Verona vs. AC Milan, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -135 payout. After the first meeting between the two clubs earlier this season, there is plenty of reason to think that goals could be in the offing in their rematch. The only thing AC Milan has left to play for this season is a league title, and it is just one point behind rivals Inter with a game in-hand, so it should be motivated to get on the board early and play for a win. Although the Rossoneri's attack hasn't produced eye-popping scoring totals, it still has come away with five goals in its last three league matches.

The same could be said for Verona, with the caveat that the Yellow and Blues have also conceded a goal in their last three games. Verona finishes the season on the road against Lazio and should want to give its fans something to cheer for in the final "big" home match of the year. AC Milan has taken the second-most shots among all Italian Serie A teams this season with 545, but Verona has the seventh-highest rate of shots on target at 32.5 percent.

"While AC Milan has specialized in defensively breaking down and outplaying their opponents, Hellas Verona does things the opposite way," Eimer told SportsLine. "This squad has very little defensive power in their starting squad, and specialize in creating offensive shootouts where scoring more than they concede is the only way to win matches."

