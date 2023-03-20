The Champions League and domestic competitions may be in full swing, but the summer transfer market is already starting to heat up. There will be surprises, for sure, but in the meantime, the final decisions of many players are just around the corner, including that of Lionel Messi.

Let's get to it:

Messi latest

After the first meeting in person a few weeks ago between the Paris Saint-Germain board and player's father, Jorge Messi, Leo has already received a proposal for a new contract but there is still no definitive agreement. The verbal pact reached in December has not yet become a contract signed because the player wants to understand how the PSG project will evolve in the summer. Who will be the new signings? Who will be the coach, will Christophe Galtier remain or they will change again? What is the team idea PSG want to present for 2023-2024? These answers are gonna be a decisive step in getting Messi's yes.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

The race for Victor Osimhen

It will still take time before we understand what Victor Osimhen's future could be. The Nigerian is one of the best forwards in Europe right now, he keeps scoring in Serie A and the Champions League but the top Premier League clubs attract him. Napoli have no intention of negotiating now or before the end of the current season. It will be a situation to be resolved in the coming months, certainly not in March or April. Chelsea and Manchester United are both on the market looking for a new center striker in the summer, Osimhen is on the list of both clubs but. .. not even a possible price tag to sign him from Napoli is known yet.

Romelu Lukaku's next move

Staying on strikers and Serie A, Chelsea's plan is not to give Romelu Lukaku a second chance next season. Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has said publicly that "Romelu will return to Chelsea." In reality, there will be a negotiation between the two clubs at the end of the season because there is no buy option clause in the loan deal and Lukaku will have to return to London in June. Romelu would like to stay at Inter for at least another year, while Chelsea are looking for another striker and so a new solution is expected in the summer.

Joao Cancelo's future

In the meantime, sources close to Joao Cancelo have a very clear idea of the future. The Portuguese full-back will not be part of the Manchester City squad next season. Cancelo's focus is now on Bayern, also because the special match against City in the Champions League quarterfinals. But at the end of the season, Man City will look for a solution for him, which could be a negotiation with Bayern on different terms (the German club would not pay the €70 million buy option) or another club. Keep an eye on La Liga for Cancelo.