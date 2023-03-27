Bayern's revolution has begun in the most amazing way possible. Nobody expected the move of Hasan Salihamdzic and Oliver Kahn -- Julian Nagelsmann fired, Thomas Tuchel appointed as new coach. But why?

Julian Nagelsmann himself didn't expect to be sacked on Thursday night. He was on holiday with his family, enjoying some free days and recharging for the upcoming crucial matches with Bayern. Nagelsmann got the information of the club's intention to sack him…on social media. It was shocking news received before the club informed him and confirmed the decision.

Bayern decided to change managers precisely because of the difficulties with Nagelsmann -- the feeling that some players preferred some changes but also the intention not to be beaten by other clubs on the real top target in Tuchel.

Yes, because Tuchel had been top of the list for Bayern for some time and the club had the feeling that Tottenham or Real Madrid could try for the former Chelsea coach in the coming weeks. So Bayern decided to act fast and there is already a full agreement with Thomas Tuchel on a contract valid until June 2025. There was no doubt from Tuchel as he wanted to return to coaching as soon as possible after his separation with Chelsea last September.

Sabitzer wants to stay at Manchester United

The movements also continue around Europe during the international break. Marcel Sabitzer would like to stay at Manchester United next season but the loan deal does not include a buy option, so the negotiations between Man United and FC Bayern will be in June with Thomas Tuchel as one of the new factors. Alex Telles will return to Man United from his Sevilla loan because there is no intention of negotiating a permanent deal.

Luka Modric set to stay at Real Madrid as expected

Luka Modric's plans are clear -- the Croatian star only wants to stay at Real Madrid with a one-year deal expected. He confirmed this in public but also already told the club in the first conversations. The decision is up to Florentino Perez. It must be remembered that Toni Kroos has not yet decided whether to retire or continue at Real for another year, while the club continue to insist on signing Jude Bellingham in a race that remains open with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Rice ready to leave West Ham with Arsenal and Chelsea interested

Declan Rice is another name to watch in the summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs that have Rice on their list and he is ready to leave West Ham after so many years. But keep an eye also on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, two other top talents who will certainly be protagonists of the midfielder dominos in the summer.