Hope for the future with George Weah's son tearing it up for U.S. at U-17 World Cup

George Weah was one of the best African soccer players the world has ever seen. The all-time great produced a brilliant career, starring for many big clubs, most notably Monaco, PSG and AC Milan, and he event was the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year.

His son isn't that bad either and he's playing for the U.S.

Timothy Weah, who plays for PSG's U-19 team and is a member of the USA U-17 team, turned in a stunning performance on Monday at the U-17 World Cup as the U.S. beat Paraguay 5-0 to move on to the quarterfinals. Weah used his speed and brilliant finishing to record a sensational hat trick.

First a look at his dad, back when he was one of the world's biggest soccer stars:

Brilliant player. And it's easy to see where his son got his skill. Now for the son's performance in Monday's win:

The opener:

A world-class second:

The third and final:

What a performance. It's important to get Weah some confidence heading into the quarters, where the team will face either Japan or England on Saturday in the quarters. Weah, combined with Josh Sargent up top, makes the U.S. a threat to make it really far.

When it's all said and done, it will be tough for Timothy to ever match what hid dad did, but he's got a shot and Monday proved why.

And after his career is done, if he is bored, maybe he'll turn to politics like his dad, who is running for president of Liberia.