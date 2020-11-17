The Houston Dynamo and Dash unveiled new club badges and initiative on Tuesday. The clubs expressed a shift in organizational philosophy and vision as part of a new, cohesive brand identity that is rooted in the Bayou City, home of the two-time MLS Cup champions and 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup winners.

"Adding the term Football Club to the Dynamo name was an important decision, because it illustrates how much we have grown. When we first started, there was only a team, but we have grown into a true club. But just saying we are a club is not enough; what matters is truly becoming a club," said Club Controlling Owner Gabriel Brener. "Today is an important step, but only the first step of becoming the type of club that represents a great community like Houston. Now we begin the work of building Houston's club."

The MLS rebrand comes in a wave of name changes of new and former clubs incorporating "FC" as part of their club identities with Charlotte, St. Louis, and long time MLS club Chicago Fire just some of the more recent Football Club rebrands. Houston Dash will remain as they have been since their introduction to NWSL back in 2014, operating as the Dash but with a newly rebranded crest.

Outside of the new hexagonal badges, a collaboration between the Club's creative team, many of whom are native to the Bayou City, and Houston-based 9thWonder, is a nearly two-year process that began prior to the 15th season of Major League Soccer in the Bayou City. The club rebrands also include a reinvigorated commitment to the larger Houston soccer community, including various programs.

"Today is a marquee moment for the Club and is the culmination of over two years' worth of work. In addition to wonderful creative work on the new crests, we've also made significant enhancements and improvements in a variety of areas that demonstrate our commitment to being Houston's team," said Club President John Walker. "We started this journey by working with our supporter groups to create the Hustle Town alliance, expanding our Dynamo and Dash 365 Membership programs and sharing our Soccer Starts at Home programming with local school districts throughout the pandemic, just to name a few. We know there is much more work to do in order for our vision to become a reality, and today is the next step in that evolution."