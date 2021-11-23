The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Chelsea

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and Juventus will be playing Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Stamford Bridge. Juventus collected three points with a 4-2 win over Zenit in their previous leg. Likewise, Chelsea won 1-0 against Malmo three weeks ago. Right now, Juventus (12 points) leads Group H, while Chelsea (nine points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

regardless of the result, Juventus has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseA win for Chelsea would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules).

