Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United look to keep winning matches and stay near the top of the Premier League table.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Manchester United

Current Records: Aston Villa 2-2-1; Manchester United 4-0-1

What to Know

Manchester United is 3-0-1 against Aston Villa since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have a defense that allows only 0.8 goals per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, Man United won by a goal, slipping past West Ham United 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Lions got themselves on the board against Everton on Saturday, but Everton never followed suit. Villa captured a comfortable 3-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but they were the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped Man United to 4-0-1 and Villa to 2-2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Devils and Villa clash.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -255, Odds +400, Aston Villa +650

Series History

Manchester United won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Aston Villa.