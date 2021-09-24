Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United look to keep winning matches and stay near the top of the Premier League table.
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Manchester United
Current Records: Aston Villa 2-2-1; Manchester United 4-0-1
What to Know
Manchester United is 3-0-1 against Aston Villa since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have a defense that allows only 0.8 goals per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Sunday, Man United won by a goal, slipping past West Ham United 2-1.
Meanwhile, the Lions got themselves on the board against Everton on Saturday, but Everton never followed suit. Villa captured a comfortable 3-0 victory. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but they were the better team in the second half.
Their wins bumped Man United to 4-0-1 and Villa to 2-2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Red Devils and Villa clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- Live stream: Peacock
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -255, Odds +400, Aston Villa +650
Series History
Manchester United won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Aston Villa.
- May 09, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jan 01, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jul 09, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Dec 01, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Manchester United 2