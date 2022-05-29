A pair of unlikely teams will battle for promotion to the English Premier League on Sunday when Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town meet in the 2021-22 EFL Championship final. Nottingham Forest finished 17th in the Championship table last season and has not competed in the Premier League since 1999. It is in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Huddersfield finished 20th last season but has turned things around and was 23-13-10 to finish third. It has spent two seasons in the EPL in this century, from 2017-19 before being relegated by tying the lowest number of points (16) in league history. The teams have met three times this season, with the road team winning each of the regular-season meetings. Nottingham won an FA Cup fifth-round matchup 2-1 on its City Ground turf in March.

Kickoff at London's Wembley Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Nottingham Forest is a +119 favorite (risk $100 to win $119) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Huddersfield is a +260 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +215 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield picks or predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield:

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham spread: Nottingham -0.5 9+120)

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham over-under: 2.5 goals

Huddersfield vs. Nottingham money line: Huddersfield +260, Nottingham +119, Draw +215

Huddersfield: Sorba Thomas leads the Championship in crosses with 338.

Nottingham: Brennan Johnson has 26 club goals over the past two seasons.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Nottingham has shown in its matchups with Huddersfield this season that it can win in various ways. It held the ball for 29 percent of the first match but was devastating on the counter-attack to win 2-0. It held the ball for 46 percent of the rematch and outshot the Terriers but couldn't equalize after an 82nd-minute goal in the 1-0 loss. Then, in the FA Cup, the Reds kept the ball for more than half the game and were outshot but got a 2-1 victory. Sam Surridge scored the initial goal in that victory and has seven this season, one of 11 players with more than one.

Brennan Johnson is the top scorer with 16 goals and also has 10 assists. Lewis Grabban (12) is out, but Ryan Yates (eight) also can find the net. Manager Steve Cooper has rejuvenated the squad, which is 9-1-2 in its past 12 games and will be eager to seize this monumental chance. James Garner (eight assists) is a key piece in the midfield, and Djed Spence makes plays going forward from the back.

Why you should back Huddersfield

The Terriers finished as the hottest team in the Championship, going 7-2-0 in their past nine games. They scored in every one of those matches and outscored their opponents 15-5. Huddersfield has lost twice in its past 15 games, and it held the edge in shots in both games it lost to the Reds this season. It was outshot 23-9 in the 1-0 victory in December but Nottingham put just six on target.

Huddersfield is led by striker Danny Ward, who has 14 goals in 37 games, and 16 players have scored at least once. Duane Holmes had five this season and scored the winner in the December matchup, and Harry Toffolo and Daniel Sinani have six goals apiece. Sorba Thomas set up Jordan Rhodes' winning goal in the second leg to down Luton Town in the semifinals, and Thomas tied for fifth in the league with 11 assists. Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has 18 clean sheets and a 78.3 save percentage and has allowed less than a goal per game in his 43 starts.

How to make Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Green has scrutinized the Huddersfield vs. Nottingham match from every angle, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets, both offering plus-money payouts, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Huddersfield Town vs. Nottingham Forest? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield Town match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.