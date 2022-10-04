Prior to last year's competition, Barcelona had made it out of the UEFA Champions League group stage every year since the 2000-01 season and won it all four times during that span. The Spanish club can consider itself off to a much better start this season if it can come away with a win against Inter Milan in their Group C match on Paramount+ on Tuesday. Overall, Barcelona has lost just once across all of its matches and has taken clean sheet wins in its last two games. Inter is coming off of consecutive Italian Serie A losses ahead of Tuesday, but has the firepower to get things turned around quickly. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Barca as the -128 favorite (risk $128 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For Barcelona at Inter, Eimer is backing both teams to score at a -155 payout. This game could be more notable for the players who won't be on the pitch. Inter forward Lautaro Martinez's (thigh) should be available, but Romelu Lukaku is recovering from a thigh injury. Barcelona striker Memphis Depay and midfielder Frenkie de Jong have hamstring issues that will likely keep them sidelined as well.

Without the regulars on the field for either side, an unstable situation could lead to more volatility, which could favor more breakdowns and scoring opportunities. However, Robert Lewandowski has been as good as advertised for Barcelona this season, and has scored three goals in his last two matches. Since the start of September, Inter hasn't had a repeat goal-scorer, but a proven player like Edin Dzeko is accustomed to scoring and will be aimed toward Barcelona's goal throughout the contest.

"In a perfect world, we would get to see the absolute best Inter Milan side take on the best Barcelona squad," Eimer told SportsLine. "While this still should be an incredible game, both sides have significant injuries going into this matchup that will affect how this game is played."

