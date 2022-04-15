Reigning Serie A champions, Inter Milan, will look to stay in contention for another title when it visits Spezia on Friday. Inter Milan (19-9-3) currently sits in second place in the league and trails AC Milan by two points. Meanwhile, Spezia (9-6-17) is closer to relegation than qualifying for any of next season's European tournaments as it sits in 15th place. Inter defeated Spezia 2-0 when these teams last played in December. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Italy, is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia an +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +450 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Spezia vs. Inter Milan picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Spezia, Green is backing Inter win to nil at +115 odds. All one has to do is look at the Serie A team statistics to see why Green is behind Inter to post a clean sheet victory. Inter Milan has both scored the most goals in the league (65) and allowed the fewest goals in Serie A (24).

Inter easily handled Spezia 2-0 when these teams met four months ago, even though several Inter starters were rested in that game. Inter Milan had 64 percent of possession and had 11 corner kicks compared to Spezia's one.



That game was a microcosm of Spezia's entire season as it has struggled immensely in the attacking third. The club averages exactly one goal per match but even that stat has been inflated as it feasted off the Serie A's lesser teams. It has failed to score in three of its last six contests, including its most recent last Saturday. With these teams having differing motivations for Friday and for the rest of the season, Green confidently backs Inter to post a clean sheet victory.

