Brazilian Serie A has a lopsided battle on its hands on Friday night when Sport Club Internacional hosts Coritiba Football Club. Internacional has been a force to be reckoned with so far this season and is looking to bounce back after losing just its second game of the season to Botafogo last weekend. They play host to a Coritiba squad that has struggled through the first leg of the season and has lost three straight matches. Will Internacional be as dominant as everyone expects them to be, or will Coritiba pull off an upset? You can see what happens when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Internacional vs. Coritiba odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Internacional as the -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Coritiba is listed as the +400 underdog, while a draw is priced at +260. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Brazilian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Internacional vs. Coritiba

Internacional vs. Coritiba date: Friday, June 24

Internacional vs. Coritiba time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Internacional vs. Coritiba live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Internacional vs. Coritiba

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Internacional vs. Coritiba, Eimer is picking Internacional to win at a -160 payout. The expert fully expects the home team to rebound from its 3-2 loss to Botafogo and use its well-rounded effort to dominate the visiting club.



Internacional has been playing very balanced soccer, with 11 players scoring at least one goal so far this season while the back end has conceded the third fewest goals across the league. Coritiba, on the other hand, has the least number of points secured over their last five matches and has only won one match since mid-May.



"This is a team that will be desperate to get back to any sort of winning ways," Eimer told Sportsline. "Unfortunately, this will be a hard matchup to make anything happen. Coritiba has conceded in all five of their last matches, often more than once. They also picked up two red cards last week and will be without the services of Diego Porfirio and Warley in this matchup, which will only move to weaken the squad even more."

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazilian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazil Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.