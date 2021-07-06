Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Gianluigi Donnarumma 120 The soon-to-be Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper made amends for a clumsy error on 25 minutes with an outstanding save down to his left from Ferran Torres in part of a shaky night with the ball at his feet. He might also feel he went down too soon for Alvaro Morata's equalizer but he made amends by saving his penalty. 5

(DEF) Giovanni Di Lorenzo 120 He certainly left his mark on Ferran Torres in the early exchanges and a superb intervention at the back post denied Spain the game's opener early in the second half. 6

(DEF) Leonardo Bonucci 120 Is it harsh to ask whether he might have done more to block Dani Olmo's pass for Morata's equalizer? Perhaps one would not even ask the question if it weren't a center-back of Bonucci's repute. This was certainly not his best game, one where he seemed a little awkward without a traditional forward as a reference point. 5

(DEF) Giorgio Chiellini 120 Much of Italy's best build-up play came when Chiellini took that step into the left channel to get them up and running. Defensively he certainly seemed to be having troubles with the fluid front three ahead of him and was caught out of position on at least one occasion. 5

(DEF) Emerson Palmieri 74 Tasked with filling the void left by Leonardo Spinazzola one could not complain about Emerson's work as a constant threat down the left flank, stretching play into the final third with direct running beyond his man. More than any player in an underwhelming first half he stretched Italy into spaces that made Spain feel awkward. 7

(MID) Jorginho 120 Jorginho's output is rather defined by his input. Give him bad ball or passes under pressure and that is what you will get out of him. There was some smart defensive positioning but without much of the ball to work with it was no great surprise that Italy struggled to see him at his best until a superbly taken penalty. 6

(MID) Nicolo Barella 85 The Inter Milan midfielder was a little too cavalier with the ball at his feet in deep areas, seemingly saving his caution for a chance to shoot at goal with Unai Simon having gone walkabout. As space opened up in the contest he grew in efficacy, offering a hard running presence on the counter. 5

(MID) Marco Verratti 74 A frustrating game for Italy's best midfielder, he simply could not get on the ball. Those drifts into the left channel where he was so deadly earlier in the tournament were not particularly prevalent at Wembley. Still when space opened up for him in the build up to the opener he exploited it with real composure. 5

(FWD) Federico Chiesa 106 It had been a quiet, somewhat underwhelming first hour for Chiesa but it was certainly worth the wait when the ball broke to him on the right corner of the box. Taking his time to settle himself, he arrowed a shot into the far post, a goal worthy of sending any team into a final. 6

(FWD) Ciro Immobile 60 There was hard running, smart build-up play but precious little service for Immobile, who could not touch the ball without being swarmed by white shirts 30 yards from goal. All of that thankless work got its reward when his run in behind forced Aymeric Laporte to deflect the ball into Chiesa's path. 7

(FWD) Lorenzo Insigne 85 Whilst Emerson performed as well as could have been expected it was clear that Insigne just did not have the same chemistry with the Chelsea man. Despite that there was one wonderful pass into space that lead to the opening goal. 6

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

(FWD) Domenico Berardi Immobile, 60' Offered a real threat on the counter as pressure grew on the Italy goal. Berardi was willing to chase any long ball and nearly forced an error out of Unai Simon just before testing him with a left footed shot. He looked by far the most likely source of a goal for the second hour of the game. 6

(MID) Matteo Pessina Verratti, 74' He was not afraid of a firm challenge or two in an extra time period where Italy seemed determined to play for penalties. 5

(DEF) Rafael Toloi Emerson, 74' You almost had to admire the cynicism with which he rugby tackled Olmo to the deck as he was advancing down the left flank. Toloi was not afraid of getting forward but largely functioned as a block on Spain's path down the Italy right. 5

(MID) Manuel Locatelli Barella, 85' The Sassuolo midfielder seemed more willing to press than others in the closing stages of the game but a game where Italy saw little of the ball was hardly well suited for Locatelli. His penalty was slightly disappointing but it took a very good save from Unai Simon to deny him. 4

(FWD) Andrea Belotti Insigne, 85' Belotti simply could not get into this game during his 35 minutes. All he really offered was a test for the linesmen as he found himself in offside positions. 5

(FWD) Federico Bernadeschi Chiesa, 106' His fresh legs were a welcome addition early in the second period of extra time where he offered just a bit more running on the counter and in chasing Spanish midfielders on the ball. 5

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating