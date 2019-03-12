Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid score: Ronaldo's hat trick sends Juve into Champions League quarterfinals

Juventus -- led by Cristiano Ronaldo -- pulled off the comeback. Down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid entering Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 second leg in Turin, Ronaldo scored a fantastic hat trick which was sealed with a late penalty kick to win 3-0 and advance 3-2 on aggregate. Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals against Atletico Madrid in his career and terrorized Diego Simeone's side once again.

Atletico needed one goal to force Juve to score four, but it never came as the home team's defense neutralized Atletico's attack all night long. Here are three takeaways:

Ronaldo came up big once again

Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer, and he added to it Tuesday with a fine performance. He converted most of his chances with incredible efficiency and wonderful timing. His first goal came 27 minutes in with this headed effort at the back post:

Then goal-line technology came into play early in the second half when Ronaldo headed on frame but was denied by Jan Oblak. Ronaldo signaled that the ball went in, and the ref confirmed it after receiving the goal-line technology goal confirmation on his watch. Take a look as the ball just barely goes in:

Then in the 86th minute, Juve was awarded a penalty kick that he would not miss, moving his record to 124 UCL goals:

Bernadeschi was absolutely outstanding

While Ronaldo will get nearly all of the credit, Federico Bernardeschi was out of this world. He started on the right when many thought it would be Paulo Dybala there, but it was a stroke of genius from Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian star looked fantastic all night long and was responsible for creating the first and final goal. He was the one who put the ball back post to Ronaldo for the opener, and then his magical run down the left late is what won the game-clinching penalty kick. His speed got him by a really fast Angel Correa, and then smartly he crossed in front of the Argentine inside the box to set up a possible foul. Correa then pushed him for no reason and the penalty was awarded. Critical impact.

Atleti's gameplan backfired

Atletico is so good defensively and entered this game with five straight clean sheets. That meant sitting back and going all out in defense could be enough while hoping to go on the counter. It backfired, as Atletico failed to register a shot on goal. Antoine Griezmann seemed to spend more time in his own half, we saw Correa have to track back to his own box to defend, and the moment got to a team that usually doesn't falter on a stage like this. Atletico blew it, and the team knows it.