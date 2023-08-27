Juventus will host Bologna in the first meeting this season between these Italian Serie A teams on Sunday on Paramount+. The home team has entered their 2023-24 campaign with a 3-0 road win against Udinese and will now play their first home match of the season. Meanwhile, Bologna are looking to rebound from a 2-0 road loss to AC Milan on Monday, but that could be tough against a Juventus squad that notoriously plays well at home. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Juventus vs. Bologna odds list Juventus as the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

How to watch Bologna vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Bologna date: Sunday, Aug. 27

Juventus vs. Bologna time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Bologna live stream: Paramount+ (get half-off an annual plan)

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jim Holliman. Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct. Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

For Juventus vs. Bologna, Holliman is picking Juventus to win and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +125 payout. The expert notes that Massimiliano Allegri's men won last season's home match against Bologna 3-0, and that Juventus are 29-11-1 in the past 41 league meetings against them overall.

Juventus also conceded only 15 goals in 19 home matches last season. Meanwhile, Bologna scored just 17 times on the road and will be challenged in Sunday's match since their offense doesn't have the same offensive weapons as last season.

"Riccardo Orsolini scored 11 goals last season, but with Marko Arnautovic gone, Bologna lack the firepower to cause much trouble for Juventus," Holliman told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and take half-off an annual plan.