Juventus has been flying high in the last stretch of the Italian Serie A season and kicks off the final few matches this Friday when it visits Genoa. The Bianconeri has won four of its last five matches across all competition including a 2-1 victory over Venezia on Sunday. Sitting in the top four on the table and comfortable in its UEFA Champions League position, Juventus should feel plenty confident visiting a Genoa club that has lost four of its last five. The home team sits at No. 19 on the table and will be fighting for any last-minute points it can get before the season concludes. It's a tall task for the Red and Blues, with matches against Juventus, Napoli and Bologna to round out the campaign. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Juventus as the +103 favorite (risk $100 to win $103) on the 90-minute money line. Genoa is a +320 underdog in the latest Juventus vs. Genoa odds and a draw is priced at +210. The over-under is 2.5 goals

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Juventus vs. Genoa picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper is on a 30-11 roll on his soccer picks for SportsLine, returning over $1,400 for $100 bettors during that span.

For Genoa vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -115 payout. The expert knows Juventus is likely more concerned about how it does in the Coppa Italia final next week against Inter Milan given their current top-four position on the Serie A table. With that in mind, Massimiliano Allegri will probably sit a lot of the usual starters against Genoa on Friday.

The home team, on the other hand, will be completely focused on Friday's matchup. Genoa has 25 points in 35 matches and sits at No. 19 on the table. With three tough matches left on their schedule starting on Friday, Genoa is going to fight for every point it can get.



"Historically, Genoa does a decent job against the Juventus side, not necessarily by winning, but they've managed to score in 4 of their last 5 head-to-head matches," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a tricky match-up pre-lineups, so I'm only confident at the moment in running my favorite Both Teams To Score, playing off the desire for Genoa to perform, and Juventus distracted, but still having depth and quality of bench to match this Genoa side."

