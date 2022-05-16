Juventus center back Leonardo Bonucci has scored six goals this season, two of which came in the last meeting his club had with Lazio in November. His club may call on him to do the same again on Monday against the Biancocelsti, as he'll be just three matches removed from his last multi-goal game against Venezia on May 1. Lazio has won its last two games, but gave up five total goals in two matches prior to its 2-0 win against Sampdoria on May 7. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The Juventus vs. Lazio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +124 favorite (Risk $100 to win $124) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +210 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Lazio vs. Juventus

Lazio vs. Juventus date: Monday, May 16

Lazio vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Juventus streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Lazio vs. Juventus picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Juventus vs. Lazio, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -150 odds. Prior to its 2-0 win against Sampdoria, Lazio had allowed 11 goals over its previous six matches. At the top of the formation, Lazio will likely be without top goal-scorer Ciro Immobile (ankle), but his club didn't need him to score against Sampdoria, with goals from Patric and Luis Alberto. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been Lazio's second-leading producer, with 10 league goals on the year, and he scored in his team's 4-3 win to close out April against Spezia.

Juventus has found ways to continue scoring in recent matches, but hasn't taken a clean sheet victory from a Serie A fixture since March 20. Limiting Juve even more is the absence of Danilo, the plug-and-play defender who will finish the season off the pitch with a foot injury. Juventus is coasting to close out this season, but Lazio is still playing to keep several clubs at bay to secure its fifth-place position, making the likelihood for both sides to find the back of the net higher than usual.

"Lazio is that type of team we love so much because they love scoring goals and struggle in defense at the same time," Eimer told SportsLine. "Lazio has a tough final two matches with Juventus and Hellas Verona but know the importance of doing anything and everything they can to grab points in these matchups."

