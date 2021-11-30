Juventus' streak of nine straight Serie A titles came to an end last season when it finished fourth. It was hoping to rebound to the top of league standings, but the side is only in sixth place and struggling to stay afloat. Juventus has won just two of its last six league games entering Tuesday's clash with Salernitana. Playing in the Serie A for the first time since 1998-99, Salernitana is not acclimating well and ranks last in the league. You can see what happens when you catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Kick-off is at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy. Juventus enters as the -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Juventus vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Salernitana is the +750 underdog

Date: Tuesday, November 30

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Juventus vs. Salernitana picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Salernitana, Green is backing Juventus win to nil at +118 odds. That means he's taking Juventus to post a clean sheet victory, what the 36-time league champions have done in their last two wins. They knocked off Lazio 2-0 last Saturday, which followed a 1-0 shutout of Fiorentina in early November.

Juventus has one of the best defenses in Serie A and has allowed just 16 goals through 14 games. Its average of 1.14 goals allowed per contest is fourth-best in the league, while the team has posted clean sheets in four of its six Serie A victories. Meanwhile, Salernitana has struggled immensely in finding the back of the net and ranks last in the league in goals scored.

Further hampering Salernitana's offensive attack is the litany of injuries that have afflicted its playmakers. Green acknowledges all of these missing players, creating even more of an uphill battle for Salernitana to get on the scoreboard.

"Salernitana was promoted to the top division after finishing second in Serie B last season," Green told SportsLine. "It brought in legendary French winger Franck Ribéry on a free transfer to serve as club captain, but he is now 38 and he is well past his peak. Ribéry is also injured right now, along with Cedric Gondo, Grigoris Kastanos, Andrea Schiavone, Antonio Russo and Matteo Ruggeri."

