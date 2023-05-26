Two NWSL clubs looking to climb the standings will face off Friday when the KC Current host the Houston Dash on Paramount+. The Current secured a 2-0 against the Dash when these teams faced off in the NWSL Challenge Cup in April, but they need to turn their season around in league play after losing three straight matches. The Dash aren't in a much better situation, dropping three of their last four matches. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas is set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Houston Dash vs. KC Current

KC Current vs. Houston Dash date: Friday, May 26

KC Current vs. Houston Dash time: 8 p.m. ET

KC Current vs. Houston Dash live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

NWSL picks for Houston Dash vs. KC Current

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For KC Current vs. Houston Dash, Sutton is picking the Current to win by a final score of 2-0. While both teams have struggled recently, the expert sees the Current overcoming their recent woes and pulling off a win at home. While they haven't played well at home recently, they have scored two goals in six of their last eight matches across all competition, while the Dash have scored just once over their last three road games.

"I'm backing the home side to collect all three points again on Friday, despite the Current losing each of their last two games on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

