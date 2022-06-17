The LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers return to action after the most recent international break when the two clubs collide on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy (7-5-2) enter the match in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points. Prior to the break, the Galaxy beat Austin FC, 4-1. Meanwhile, Portland (3-6-6) sits in 12th place in the West. The Timbers entered the break having lost three straight matches to San Jose, Philadelphia and Inter Miami.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. LA is listed as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Portland is a +360 underdog. A draw is +295, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what renowned soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Here are the betting lines for Galaxy vs. Timbers:

Timbers vs. Galaxy money line: LA -140, Draw +295, Portland +360

Timbers vs. Galaxy spread: LA -0.5 (-135)

Timbers vs. Galaxy over-under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back the LA Galaxy

LA discovered some offense prior to the international break. Two games ago, the Galaxy beat rival LAFC, 3-1, in the U.S. Open Cup. Then, in its last match, LA whipped Austin FC, 4-1. The seven combined goals in the last two matches is one more than the club scored in its previous seven matches.

In addition, the Galaxy face a shorthanded Portland side on Saturday. The Timbers will be without Eryk Williamson, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Diego Gutierrez, Blake Bodily, Claudio Bravo, George Fochive and David Bingham from the starting XI on Saturday.

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

Felipe Mora is expected to make his season debut on Saturday. The 28-year-old forward from Chile has missed the start of the MLS season while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in the preseason. The return of Mora, whose late goal in the 2021 MLS Cup sent the match into extra time, should boost an offense that has struggled to score this season.

In addition, Bill Tuiloma is having a career-best season. The 27-year-old midfielder from New Zealand leads the team in goals (five). Prior to this season, Tuiloma had never scored more than one goal for the Timbers.

