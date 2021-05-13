The 2020-21 La Liga season has been one of the most competitive in years, and things may just be as tight as they possibly could be during the final stretch of the season. Both favorites, Barcelona and Real Madrid, keep dropping points which would give them the opportunity to reel in the league leaders.

That leaves Atletico in the driver's seat with two games to go, especially after they held Barcelona to a draw on May 8, followed by Barca failing to beat Levante. If Atleti build off their midweek win over Real Sociedad and win out, the title is theirs.

Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 on Thursday to remain just two points back.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's what to know after the latest games:

Standings

La Liga standings Games Played Points 1. Atletico Madrid 36 80 2. Real Madrid 36 78 3. Barcelona 36 76

Remaining Schedule

Atletico Madrid

5/16 - vs. Osasuna

5/23 - at Real Valladolid

Real Madrid

5/16 - at Athletic Club

5/23 - vs. Villarreal

Barcelona

5/16 - vs. Celta Vigo

5/25 - at Eibar

Tiebreaker

The tiebreaker in La Liga isn't like the one in Premier League -- no goal differential here. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head points. So, for example, if Real Madrid and Atletico finish the table tied on points, Real Madrid win the league as they have a win and a draw against Atletico. Real also have the advantage over Barcelona with a win and a draw.

As for Atletico and Barca, they drew 0-0 in second match but Atletico did win the first meeting 1-0, so they have the tiebreaker there.

In the event that all three are tied, it comes to: