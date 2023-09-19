The UEFA Champions League returns this week with group stage play. Lazio will host Atletico Madrid in Group E on Tuesday, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Lazio finished second in Italian Serie A last season, but was knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League in the Round of 16 in continental play. Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga, but were eliminated in the Champions League group stage and did not qualify to drop down to the UEFA Europa League. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid odds list Atletico Madrid as +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio listed as +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid

Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, Sept. 19

Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid, Sutton is playing Under 2.5 total goals for a -120 payout. Both clubs had strong league performances a season ago, but were ultimately underwhelming in continental play. So far in 2023-23, scoring has been a struggle for both sides.

Atletico Madrid does have 10 goals in four La Liga matches, but they were held to a clean sheet against both Real Betis and Valencia, losing 3-0 in the latter match. Meanwhile, Lazio has only managed four goals in four Serie A matches and lost their only home match against Genoa 1-0.

Ciro Immobile generally leads the Lazio attack, but he's only managed one goal in four games so far this season and Atletico Madrid has likewise only receiving one goal in four games from Antoine Griezmann. Are the two veterans slowing down late in their careers and, if so, where will each squad turn for reliable production in attack?

