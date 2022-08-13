Inter Milan missed out on the Scudetto by just two points last season and will get the chance to avenge its last campaign when it visits U.S. Lecce on Saturday in its 2022-23 season-opener on Paramount+. Inter enters the new season with just one win in preseason play and will take their frustrations out on an unsuspecting Lecce squad. The home team joins Italian Serie A this season after winning Serie B last season, scoring 59 goals and only conceding 31 in 38 matches played. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Vida del mar in Lecce, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Lecce vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter Milan as the -360 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +1000 underdog. A draw is priced at +460 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Lecce vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, August 13

Lecce vs. Inter Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

For Lecce vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Inter for a -120 payout. The expert reminds us that Simone Inzaghi's side had the league's best offense last season, having scored a whopping 84 goals and only conceding 32 in 38 matches played. He expects Inter will set the pace early and control the game.

Sutton is also looking for a big performance from Romelu Lukaku, who return's to Inter's lineup after spending last season with Chelsea in the Premier League.

"Lukaku recorded 24 goals and 11 assists in league play with Inter Milan in 2020-21, and he'll want to prove he's still one of the world's top strikers this season," Sutton told SportsLine.

