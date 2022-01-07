Two Premier League teams square off in the third round of the FA Cup when defending champion Leicester City hosts Watford on Saturday. This year won't feature replays in case of a draw, with penalty kicks deciding the winner on the day of the game. Leicester is 7-4-7 and 10th in the English Premier League table, while Watford is likely to be fighting to avoid relegation. The Hornets are 17th in the standings at 4-1-13, tied for the most losses in the league. Leicester knocked off EPL heavyweight Chelsea 1-0 in last year's final.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET in Leicester, England. Leicester is the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Leicester City vs. Watford odds, with Watford the +380 underdog. A draw is listed at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Leicester City vs. Watford spread: Leicester -0.5

Leicester City vs. Watford over-under: 2.5 goals

Leicester City vs. Watford money line: Leicester -145, Watford +380, Draw +250

LEI: James Maddison has 26 goals in his four seasons with the team

has 26 goals in his four seasons with the team WAT: Emmanuel Dennis has scored 33 goals in 133 career club matches

Why you should back Leicester City



The Foxes will put all their eggs in the FA Cup basket with little chance of them rising into the top four in the league table. They are dealing with numerous losses because of injuries, COVID and players off at the African Cup of Nations, but they still have more quality than Watford. Top scorer Jamie Vardy (nine goals) is out injured and Kelechi Iheanacho (two goals, four assists) is at AFCON. That means Youri Tielemans and James Maddison will lead the way for Leicester.

Each has scored five goals in league play, and Harvey Barnes (two goals, two assists) could play a key role up front. The Foxes are also decimated on defense, so they might need to score multiple goals. The Hornets have given up 36, fourth-most in the EPL, and are minus-14 in goal differential.

Why you should back Watford

The Hornets are in desperation mode as they sink toward the relegation zone, but they face a Leicester City team that is severely shorthanded. Leicester is without its top scorer and will have trouble fielding an adequate defense with six backs missing. It has conceded 33 goals with its full complement of defenders, so Watford should have some scoring opportunities. Emmanuel Dennis has eight goals and five assists, and Joshua King has scored five times and set up three goals.

The Hornets held Tottenham scoreless for 95 minutes in their last outing before the winter break, falling 1-0 on a last-gasp goal. Manager Claudio Ranieri also will have special motivation after he was fired by Leicester less than a year after leading the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League title in 2016. The FA Cup is notorious for shocking results, and with Leicester severely hampered, Watford could pull one off on Saturday.

