Florida State University midfielder Jaelin Howell will replace Lindsey Horan on the U.S. women's national team roster for the squad's upcoming match against the Netherlands on Nov. 27 after Horan tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. Soccer announced the news on Wednesday after the team went through pre-trip testing procedures.

U.S. soccer additionally stated that Horan is currently doing well and is observing the appropriate quarantine protocols. No other players have tested positive at this time, the team said.

The USWNT will face the Netherlands in their ninth and final match of the 2020 calendar year. It will be the first match between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup final last summer, and the first game action for USWNT since March. The team did have a training camp during October in Colorado where head coach Vlatko Andonovski selected a wide roster of which Howell was a participant. Howell, 20, has earned 29 Under-20 caps and scored two goals.

A Colorado native, Howell recently helped Florida State win the 2020 ACC Women's Soccer Championship. Howell was an integral part of the championship victory as she scored twice. She is uncapped and could become the first player born after the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup to earn a full National Team cap.