Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken home the Premier League Manager of the Year award on top of the League Manager Association's Manager of the Year. The German coach nearly led the Reds to the Premier League crown, losing out by just a point to Manchester City on what was a hectic final day of the season. Klopp also guided the Reds to both the FA Cup crown and the EFL Cup title this season, beating Chelsea in both finals.

The Reds will go for their third trophy of the season on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final. Liverpool finished the Premier League season with a 28-8-2 record and a league-low two defeats. The Reds scored 94 goals in 38 league matches.

"It's a great honor and it was an insane season," Klopp said, according to Reuters. "The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything. It was not the best outcome for us, but we are already over it."

Klopp, 54, won the Premier League award following votes from an expert panel and the public, while the other award is determined by managers across all the soccer divisions.

"This being voted for by my colleagues is obviously most important prize you can get," Klopp said. "I don't believe in individual prizes in football generally, it is a team sport and I would be nothing without these boys there. It is all about what we can do together and what we did together."