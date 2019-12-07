Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool is comfortably in first place in the Premier League with a 14-1-0 record an 43 points, but after blowing a double-digit lead to Manchester City last season, the Reds hope this season is different. If so, they'll have to continue to pick up points by three and Saturday is another chance to do it with a visit to Bournemouth. The Cherries are in 14th place and only two points above the relegation zone, so here are three big points for both teams looking to achieve different goals. The Reds could potentially go 14 points clear of Manchester City.

Here's what to know about the match.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Vitality Stadium

Storylines

Liverpool: Going to Vitality Stadium can be a challenge, but this is arguably the most dominant Liverpool team we've seen domestically. After conquering Europe this season, it's time to win that elusive Premier League title. To do so, these are the games they have to win. Expect the Reds to get their chances, and if they finish a couple, they'll take all three points. Down the wings, they'll do serious damage.



Bournemouth: On a four-game losing streak, the Cherries want to stop the bleeding. But the problems are in both attack and defense. The team has conceded on average two goals per game over the last four. With four goals scored in those games, the touch in attack has just been a bit off. With Chelsea after Liverpool, it could get worse before it gets better.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth prediction

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah score in the first half, and the Reds put away in the second half.



Pick: Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1