The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-10-13; Manchester City 23-3-5
What to Know
Manchester City is 8-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Man City has the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome Brighton at 3 p.m. ET April 20 at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.65 goals per game, so Brighton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last week, Man City and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Speaking of close games: Brighton dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.
After their draw, Man City will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -450; Draw +525; Brighton +1300
Series History
Manchester City have won eight out of their last nine games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Oct 23, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- May 18, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Jan 13, 2021 - Manchester City 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Jul 11, 2020 - Manchester City 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Aug 31, 2019 - Manchester City 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- May 12, 2019 - Manchester City 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- May 09, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Aug 12, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0