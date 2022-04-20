The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester City

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-10-13; Manchester City 23-3-5

What to Know

Manchester City is 8-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion since August of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Man City has the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome Brighton at 3 p.m. ET April 20 at Etihad Stadium. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.65 goals per game, so Brighton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, Man City and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Speaking of close games: Brighton dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Brighton was the better team in the second half.

After their draw, Man City will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -450; Draw +525; Brighton +1300

Series History

Manchester City have won eight out of their last nine games against Brighton & Hove Albion.