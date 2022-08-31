Manchester United hope to make it three straight wins on Thursday when they visit struggling Leicester City for a 2022-23 English Premier League match. Manchester United (2-0-2) rebounded from two ugly losses to start the season with a stunning 2-1 victory against Liverpool, followed by a 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday. Manager Erik ten Hag has kept all-time top goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to start three of the four matches, and the 37-year-old is seeking a relocation. Leicester (0-1-3) started the season with a 2-2 draw against Brentford but have lost three in a row, including a 2-1 setback Saturday against shorthanded Chelsea.

Leicester vs. Man U spread: United -0.5 (+100)

Leicester vs. Man U over/under: 2.5 goals

Leicester vs. Man U money line: Leicester +240, United +105, Draw +270

LEI: The Foxes have 21 goals in their past 10 league matches

MAN: The Red Devils have scored in 26 straight matches vs. Leicester

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils needed a jolt of confidence, and they got it with the stirring victory against Liverpool. They held the ball for just 29% of the match but were dangerous on the counter-attack and equaled the Reds' five shots on target. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored in that match, and Bruno Fernandes got the winner against Southampton. The 27-year-old Fernandes looks more dangerous when fellow Portugal star Ronaldo is on the bench. He had 18 goals and 12 assists the season before Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

Ronaldo had 18 last season, while Fernandes had 10 goals and set up six. The aging Ronaldo can still provide brilliance off the bench, and the Man U attack could find more success against the Foxes. Leicester City have conceded 10 goals in the four matches, and stalwart goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has moved on. Replacement Danny Ward has saved just six of the 16 shots on target he has faced (37.5 percent).

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes haven't had success so far, but they have the talent to challenge a shaky Man U defense. They also are unbeaten in the past four league meetings (2-2-0), including a 4-2 win at King Power Stadium in October. Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy both scored in that match, and while neither has found the net this season, they combined for 21 goals in 2021-22. Vardy has scored at least 15 in five straight seasons, so he is due for one, and he has two assists. David de Gea is nearly as unstable as Ward, saving just 65 percent of the shots he's faced (13 of 20).

Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are a strong engine for the attack featuring Vardy. Maddison has scored twice this season, and the team hopes he will be fit after missing out last week. Barnes scored the lone goal in the Chelsea loss. Leicester has taken the lead in both home games but couldn't close out a victory. They should have chances against United, which has allowed 63 shots, fifth-most in the league. Eight of Man U's 12 losses last season came on the road, and 10 of the Foxes' 14 victories (and 34 of their 52 points) came at home.

