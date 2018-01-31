Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Spurs score second fastest BPL goal ever

It all went Tottenham's way in the opening minute

Manchester United vs. Tottenham had all of the makings for a crazy contest. An abundence of attacking talent means anything is possible. But this? This wasn't expected.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen scored 11 seconds in for the second fastest Premier League goal in history:

People weren't even in their seat inside Wembley Stadium. It all just worked so perfectly, from Kane's failed header to Dele Alli's poor shot, and it falls to the Danish star who makes no mistake:

Now, I'm sure you are wondering who has the fastest goal on record in league history. And actually it was Tottenham. Ledly King scored for the Spurs against Bradford City in December of 2000:

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

