Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Spurs score second fastest BPL goal ever
It all went Tottenham's way in the opening minute
Manchester United vs. Tottenham had all of the makings for a crazy contest. An abundence of attacking talent means anything is possible. But this? This wasn't expected.
Tottenham's Christian Eriksen scored 11 seconds in for the second fastest Premier League goal in history:
People weren't even in their seat inside Wembley Stadium. It all just worked so perfectly, from Kane's failed header to Dele Alli's poor shot, and it falls to the Danish star who makes no mistake:
Now, I'm sure you are wondering who has the fastest goal on record in league history. And actually it was Tottenham. Ledly King scored for the Spurs against Bradford City in December of 2000:
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Spurs preview
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge
-
YouTube TV scores broadcasts for LAFC
LAFC's landmark deal could set the groundwork for how we watch sports in the future
-
Arsenal's Giroud joins Chelsea
The Frenchman isn't much of an upgrade over Michy Batshuayi
-
Russia warns of locusts before World Cup
Will an 'international locust scandal' create havoc at the 2018 World Cup in Russia?
Add a Comment